Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi: Buy Bajaj Finance, DLF, Maruti

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Here's what to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Q2 results today
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Launch date, price, specifications and other details
-
BUY BAJAJ FINANCE | TARGET: Rs 5,150 | STOP LOSS: Rs 4,325
The recent correction in the markets dragged Bajaj Finance's from the high of Rs 5,800 towards Rs 4,400-mark, resulting in almost 25 per cent erosion in stock price from the top. Post this fall, the stock has found support at the placement of its 200-day exponential moving average (200 DEMA) which could be its demand zone. Also, we are witnessing a ‘Bullish Island Reversal’ candlestick pattern on the daily chart which is a very rare and strong pattern. Hence, traders are advised to buy the stock in the range of Rs 4,650-4,600 with a stop loss of Rs 4,325 for the upside potential target of Rs 5,150 in 3-5 weeks.
BUY DLF | TARGET: Rs 256 | STOP LOSS: Rs 230
Recently DLF witnessed a strong corrective move from the peak of Rs 330 towards Rs 230 which is a dip of over 30 per cent and this has brought the stock into an oversold zone on the daily scale. Similar to Bajaj Finance, even DLF stock has found support exactly at the placement of its 200 DEMA. In addition, we are witnessing a positive divergence in daily RSI which indicates a possibility of a bounce. Thus, traders are advised to buy the stock in the range of Rs 242-238 with a stop loss of Rs 230 for the upside potential target of Rs 256 in 1-3 weeks.
BUY MARUTI | TARGET: Rs 7,250 | STOP LOSS: Rs 6,350
The four-wheeler giant had been under a strong corrective mode for quiet some time. Now, the stock has sneaked below its 200 DEMA but on the weekly scale, it has tested its 200 week’s EMA which is a much stronger support. This support coincides with the Ichimoku cloud support. In addition, we are witnessing a bullish NEN STAR harmonic pattern in Maruti which suggests the possibility of a good risk-reward to go long. Traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 6,650 with a stop loss of Rs 6,350 for the upside potential target of Rs 7,250 in 3-5 weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU