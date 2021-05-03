Top trading ideas by Bharat Gala of Ventura Sec: Buy Nocil, Divi's Labs

-
-
Divis Labs
CMP: Rs 4,048
Target: Rs 5,000-6,000
Buy area: (3,900-3,760)-3,645-(3.530-3,465)
Stop loss: Rs 3,350
Nocil
CMP:Rs 184
Target: Rs 250-300
Buy area: (181-174)-167-(159-155)
Stop loss: Rs 138
Gufic Bio
CMP: Rs 136
Target Rs 260
Buy area: (133-126)-121-(116-113)
Stop loss: Rs 138
On the weekly charts, NOCIL started its up move from 45 in March 2020. A continuous, steady rise followed, supported by higher bottoms and the stock made a high of 199 in March 2021. Since July 2020, it has been trading above the averages and the super trend is in the positive mode. Recently, the stock traded in the range of 157 and 185 for a month. A weekly green candle with the range of 173-184 has formed, supported by volumes and the Vortex and KST Indicators are in the positive mode. The stock has the strength to achieve a target of 250-300 in the coming days. The intermediate buy area is (181-174)-167-(159-155) and a Stop Loss of 138 on a closing basis should be observed in this trade.
