Torrent Pharma shares rise 6% post March quarter results

-
ALSO READ
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%
HDFC's adjusted net profit up 27% in Q3
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore
-
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday, gained 6 per cent at Rs 2,891.55 in intra-day trade on the BSE after the drug firm reported a 3.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 324 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly on the back of continued India business recovery momentum, and cost control.
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,937 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,946 crore for the same period a year ago, Torrent Pharma said in an exchange filing, on Tuesday.
For the financial year ended March 2021, net profit of the company was Rs 1,252 crore as against Rs 1,025 crore in 2019-20, it said.
The revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 8,005 crore. It was Rs 7,939 crore in the previous fiscal year. India revenues stood at Rs 922 crore for the quarter under consideration, a growth of 10 per cent, the filing said, it added
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Rs 5 each, Torrent Pharma said.
At 10:10 AM, the stock was was trading 4.86 per cent higher at Rs 2,855.80 on the BSE as compared to a flat S&P BSE Sensex. Around 10.66 lakh shares have changed on the BSE and NSE combined, so far.
HDFC Securities said that Torrent’s Q4 results were largely in line with their estimates as strong trends in India and Germany offset weak US. The brokerage maintained its 'ADD' stance on the stock with revised target price of Rs 2,905.
"While US business bottomed out in Q4, it is likely to witness only modest growth, given key plants of Dahej and Indrad remain impacted by OAI/WL issues with limited visibility on resolution timelines. The outlook for other key markets remains healthy as they continue to outperform the industry growth. Torrent continues to generate high free cash flow (FCF) and has repaid debt of Rs 900 crore in FY21 (guides for similar reduction in FY22). Its strong India franchise (chronic focused portfolio) and superior ROCE profile (19%+ in FY23e vs. 13%+ for peers) justifies premium valuations. We marginally tweak estimates by -1%/0% in FY22/23e," it said.
"Torrent has completed the restructuring of its domestic field force and is now exploring partnerships to strengthen its Covid portfolio. US revenue declined by 30 per cent YoY owing to erosion in the base business and the base impact of product discontinuations in the sartan portfolio with a near-term recovery remaining contingent on the Levittown facility coming on stream (expected by Q1FY22), partnered launches and the re-launch of sartans expected by the end of FY22. While performance in Germany was broadly in line despite the impact of Covid-related disruptions, the recovery in Brazil surprised on the upside and was driven by volume traction in key brands. We cut our FY22/23E EPS by c.4%/3% to account for the continued weakness in the US business and a lower contract manufacturing revenue guidance. Maintain HOLD," JM Financial said in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU