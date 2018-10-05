JUST IN
Rupee hits new low of 74.13 against dollar on RBI monetary policy surprise
Total market cap of BSE-listed firms near 1-year low

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies touched Rs 136.61 trillion on Friday, recorded its lowest level since October 11, 2017.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi probes sharp fall in the midcap stocks amid unfair trade allegations

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies touched almost one year low of Rs 136.61 trillion on Friday, after a 11% correction in benchmark indices since September 2018 as a falling rupee, surging global crude oil prices, and weak global cues continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by market capitalisation (market cap), had seen a previous low of Rs 136.09 trillion on October 11, 2017, the BSE data shows. Since September 2018, the total market cap of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 22.74 trillion from Rs 159.35 trillion.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 34,377 on Friday, lost 4,268 points or 11% from August 31, 2018 level of 38,645. Markets ended 2.2% lower today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sprung a surprise and kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Most experts had expected the central bank to hike rates by 25 bps.

In absolute terms, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the largest loser, lost Rs 1.21 trillion market cap during the period. Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 666 billion) and ITC (Rs 511 billion) have lost more than Rs 500 billion market cap, while Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have seen market cap erosion in the range of Rs 400 billion to Rs 500 billion.

Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that rising crude, falling INR/USD and liquidity crunch can lead to lower growth rates and cut in earnings in the coming quarters.

Indiabulls Ventures, YES Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank and Indian Bank have seen their market value declined by in the range of 30% to 43% during the period.

The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been spooked by the IL&FS fiasco and we expect higher cost of funds and a considerable slowdown in the lending growth for NBFC. As NBFCs were one of the fastest vehicles of growth in the financing of durables, white goods, housing and automobiles, some impact of growth in these segments can’t be ruled out, the brokerage firm said Q2 quarterly preview.

Share price on BSE in Rs Market cap (Rs billion)
Company 31/08/2018 05/10/2018 % chg 05/10/2018 Lost*
Reliance Inds. 1240.95 1049.85 -15.40 6654.41 -1211.22
Maruti Suzuki 9097.25 6893.00 -24.23 2082.24 -665.86
ITC 319.15 277.15 -13.16 3392.85 -510.77
Hind. Unilever 1780.60 1559.45 -12.42 3375.66 -478.63
Bajaj Fin. 2859.15 2038.10 -28.72 1177.96 -474.54
St Bk of India 308.85 257.80 -16.53 2300.76 -455.60
Kotak Mah. Bank 1285.35 1053.35 -18.05 2008.74 -441.88
O N G C 179.95 146.95 -18.34 1885.84 -423.50
I O C L 155.65 118.05 -24.16 1146.48 -365.16
H D F C 1931.50 1715.15 -11.20 2909.90 -357.62
Bharti Airtel 383.35 296.75 -22.59 1186.23 -346.17
Yes Bank 343.40 206.20 -39.95 476.17 -316.44
Bandhan Bank 694.75 456.80 -34.25 544.87 -283.83
Godrej Consumer 964.80 702.85 -27.15 718.43 -267.69
HDFC Bank 2062.25 1962.85 -4.82 5333.41 -265.50
M & M 965.25 768.60 -20.37 955.52 -244.47
ICICI Bank 342.65 306.60 -10.52 1973.01 -231.65
Nestle India 11576.60 9300.05 -19.67 896.71 -219.50
Bajaj Finserv 6754.85 5377.60 -20.39 855.76 -219.17
B P C L 362.20 265.35 -26.74 575.61 -210.09
Axis Bank 649.20 568.45 -12.44 1460.41 -207.06
Indiabulls Vent. 771.00 437.20 -43.29 264.50 -201.94
Larsen & Toubro 1369.10 1229.30 -10.21 1723.46 -196.00
HDFC Stand. Life 461.90 367.50 -20.44 740.11 -189.89
Eicher Motors 28021.50 21158.35 -24.49 576.94 -187.14
UltraTech Cem. 4470.15 3802.90 -14.93 1044.37 -183.24
Piramal Enterp. 3201.90 2207.75 -31.05 399.58 -178.68
IndusInd Bank 1903.85 1609.90 -15.44 968.03 -176.07
Adani Ports 383.35 299.00 -22.00 619.21 -174.68
Avenue Super. 1605.65 1331.85 -17.05 831.19 -170.87
Tata Motors 267.10 216.55 -18.93 684.74 -158.78
Asian Paints 1371.10 1207.90 -11.90 1158.62 -156.54
Britannia Inds. 6733.40 5435.75 -19.27 653.16 -155.92
Indiabulls Hous. 1260.40 910.20 -27.78 388.38 -149.43
Coal India 286.10 263.05 -8.06 1632.86 -143.08
Bank of Baroda 152.90 98.85 -35.35 261.51 -142.99
H P C L 254.05 165.05 -35.03 251.51 -135.62
Motherson Sumi 304.75 240.75 -21.00 506.85 -134.74
Sun Pharma.Inds. 652.20 598.25 -8.27 1435.40 -129.44
DLF 220.45 149.05 -32.39 265.95 -127.40
L&T Fin.Holdings 181.85 119.85 -34.09 239.35 -123.82
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 666.80 274.30 -58.86 86.07 -123.17
Infibeam Avenues 228.00 59.70 -73.82 39.60 -111.65
Shree Cement 18960.20 15809.00 -16.62 550.79 -109.79
SBI Life Insuran 670.80 562.20 -16.19 562.20 -108.60
Dabur India 479.00 419.95 -12.33 741.74 -104.30
Pidilite Inds. 1165.55 961.75 -17.49 488.52 -103.35
Hero Motocorp 3253.10 2740.85 -15.75 547.38 -102.30
* Market cap lost over August 31, 2018
Source: CapitalinePlus, BSE


First Published: Fri, October 05 2018. 16:38 IST

