Total market cap of BSE-listed firms near 1-year low

Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by market capitalisation (market cap), had seen a previous low of Rs 136.09 trillion on October 11, 2017, the BSE data shows. Since September 2018, the total market cap of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 22.74 trillion from Rs 159.35 trillion.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 34,377 on Friday, lost 4,268 points or 11% from August 31, 2018 level of 38,645. Markets ended 2.2% lower today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sprung a surprise and kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Most experts had expected the central bank to hike rates by 25 bps.
In absolute terms, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the largest loser, lost Rs 1.21 trillion market cap during the period. Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 666 billion) and ITC (Rs 511 billion) have lost more than Rs 500 billion market cap, while Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have seen market cap erosion in the range of Rs 400 billion to Rs 500 billion.
Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that rising crude, falling INR/USD and liquidity crunch can lead to lower growth rates and cut in earnings in the coming quarters.
Indiabulls Ventures, YES Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank and Indian Bank have seen their market value declined by in the range of 30% to 43% during the period.
The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been spooked by the IL&FS fiasco and we expect higher cost of funds and a considerable slowdown in the lending growth for NBFC. As NBFCs were one of the fastest vehicles of growth in the financing of durables, white goods, housing and automobiles, some impact of growth in these segments can’t be ruled out, the brokerage firm said Q2 quarterly preview.
|Share price on BSE in Rs
|Market cap (Rs billion)
|Company
|31/08/2018
|05/10/2018
|% chg
|05/10/2018
|Lost*
|Reliance Inds.
|1240.95
|1049.85
|-15.40
|6654.41
|-1211.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|9097.25
|6893.00
|-24.23
|2082.24
|-665.86
|ITC
|319.15
|277.15
|-13.16
|3392.85
|-510.77
|Hind. Unilever
|1780.60
|1559.45
|-12.42
|3375.66
|-478.63
|Bajaj Fin.
|2859.15
|2038.10
|-28.72
|1177.96
|-474.54
|St Bk of India
|308.85
|257.80
|-16.53
|2300.76
|-455.60
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1285.35
|1053.35
|-18.05
|2008.74
|-441.88
|O N G C
|179.95
|146.95
|-18.34
|1885.84
|-423.50
|I O C L
|155.65
|118.05
|-24.16
|1146.48
|-365.16
|H D F C
|1931.50
|1715.15
|-11.20
|2909.90
|-357.62
|Bharti Airtel
|383.35
|296.75
|-22.59
|1186.23
|-346.17
|Yes Bank
|343.40
|206.20
|-39.95
|476.17
|-316.44
|Bandhan Bank
|694.75
|456.80
|-34.25
|544.87
|-283.83
|Godrej Consumer
|964.80
|702.85
|-27.15
|718.43
|-267.69
|HDFC Bank
|2062.25
|1962.85
|-4.82
|5333.41
|-265.50
|M & M
|965.25
|768.60
|-20.37
|955.52
|-244.47
|ICICI Bank
|342.65
|306.60
|-10.52
|1973.01
|-231.65
|Nestle India
|11576.60
|9300.05
|-19.67
|896.71
|-219.50
|Bajaj Finserv
|6754.85
|5377.60
|-20.39
|855.76
|-219.17
|B P C L
|362.20
|265.35
|-26.74
|575.61
|-210.09
|Axis Bank
|649.20
|568.45
|-12.44
|1460.41
|-207.06
|Indiabulls Vent.
|771.00
|437.20
|-43.29
|264.50
|-201.94
|Larsen & Toubro
|1369.10
|1229.30
|-10.21
|1723.46
|-196.00
|HDFC Stand. Life
|461.90
|367.50
|-20.44
|740.11
|-189.89
|Eicher Motors
|28021.50
|21158.35
|-24.49
|576.94
|-187.14
|UltraTech Cem.
|4470.15
|3802.90
|-14.93
|1044.37
|-183.24
|Piramal Enterp.
|3201.90
|2207.75
|-31.05
|399.58
|-178.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1903.85
|1609.90
|-15.44
|968.03
|-176.07
|Adani Ports
|383.35
|299.00
|-22.00
|619.21
|-174.68
|Avenue Super.
|1605.65
|1331.85
|-17.05
|831.19
|-170.87
|Tata Motors
|267.10
|216.55
|-18.93
|684.74
|-158.78
|Asian Paints
|1371.10
|1207.90
|-11.90
|1158.62
|-156.54
|Britannia Inds.
|6733.40
|5435.75
|-19.27
|653.16
|-155.92
|Indiabulls Hous.
|1260.40
|910.20
|-27.78
|388.38
|-149.43
|Coal India
|286.10
|263.05
|-8.06
|1632.86
|-143.08
|Bank of Baroda
|152.90
|98.85
|-35.35
|261.51
|-142.99
|H P C L
|254.05
|165.05
|-35.03
|251.51
|-135.62
|Motherson Sumi
|304.75
|240.75
|-21.00
|506.85
|-134.74
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|652.20
|598.25
|-8.27
|1435.40
|-129.44
|DLF
|220.45
|149.05
|-32.39
|265.95
|-127.40
|L&T Fin.Holdings
|181.85
|119.85
|-34.09
|239.35
|-123.82
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|666.80
|274.30
|-58.86
|86.07
|-123.17
|Infibeam Avenues
|228.00
|59.70
|-73.82
|39.60
|-111.65
|Shree Cement
|18960.20
|15809.00
|-16.62
|550.79
|-109.79
|SBI Life Insuran
|670.80
|562.20
|-16.19
|562.20
|-108.60
|Dabur India
|479.00
|419.95
|-12.33
|741.74
|-104.30
|Pidilite Inds.
|1165.55
|961.75
|-17.49
|488.52
|-103.35
|Hero Motocorp
|3253.10
|2740.85
|-15.75
|547.38
|-102.30
|* Market cap lost over August 31, 2018
|Source: CapitalinePlus, BSE
