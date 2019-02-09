By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Dabur: Lower raw material costs, new product launches to boost growth
- Market punishes Tata Motors after record loss in Q3; shares fall 30%
- Sebi tightens criteria for moving derivatives stocks to physical settlement
- Consumer stocks steer Dalal Street as govt pushes for reviving demand
- Sebi tightens F&O criteria on sharp swing in frontline group stocks
- Investors' wealth plunges Rs 1.67 trillion as stocks tumble
- Sebi issues eligibility norms for physical settlement of stock derivatives
- Sebi's new format for annual secretarial audit of listed entities
- Equity flows in January 43% lower than 12-month average, hit two-year low
- Tata Motors, NTPC, Balkrishna Ind, Emami, Motherson Sumi hit 52-week lows
Trade concerns, Tata Motors drag markets lower; Sensex falls 425 points
Most Asian markets dropped on fears that US-China relations could worsen as another round of tariff hikes kicks in
Sundar Sethuraman Last Updated at February 9, 2019 02:24 IST
https://mybs.in/2X3gf7f
Photo: Shutterstock.com
The benchmark indices posted their biggest single-day fall of the year on Friday on the back of renewed trade concerns between the US and China. The 18 per cent plunge in the shares of Tata Motors, after reporting its biggest quarterly loss, weighed on the market’s performance. The Sensex ended the day at 36,546, down 425 points, or 1.15 per cent — the most since December 21. Ending its five-day gaining streak, the Nifty declined 126 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 10,944. Most Asian markets dropped on fears that US-China relations could worsen as another round of tariff hikes kicks in. The fall in the markets comes a day after the RBI cut interest rates. All 19 sectoral indices ended with losses, except realty and telecom. Domestic institutional investors pulled out Rs 960 crore from equities, even as foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 844 crore..
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 02:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU