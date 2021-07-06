JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Market Ahead Podcast, July 6: Top factors that could guide markets today
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Trading calls by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Eicher Motors, Exide

Eicher Motors' stock has been trading with a positive bias and is placed well above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily time frame

Topics
Markets | Market technicals | Exide Industries

Osho Krishnan  |  Mumbai 

Equity fund managers buy Infosys, sell Reliance Industries in October

BUY EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD | TARGET: Rs 200 | STOP LOSS: Rs 175

The stock has bounced from its 61.80 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the recent surge and has headed higher in the last trading session with a notable increase in the average traded volumes, indicating the formation of a strong base for the counter. The stock has managed to surpass its 200 DEMA in the last trading session, suggesting a reversal in the counter. Also, on the oscillator front, the 14-period RSI has witnessed positive crossover, affirming the overall bullish view in the near term.

BUY EICHER MOTORS LTD | TARGET: Rs 2,900 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,570

The stock has been trading with a positive bias and is placed well above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily time frame. Recently, the stock tested the lower band of the Bollinger (20, 2) from where it has bounced and headed strongly towards the mean, suggesting inherent momentum. On the oscillator front, the 14-period RSI has seen a positive crossover in the last trading session, indicating bullishness in the counter.

BUY APOLLO TYRES LTD | TARGET: Rs 248 | STOP LOSS: Rs 215

The stock is in a secular uptrend and is in the cycle of higher highs, higher lows on the broader time frame. The stock is placed well above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily chart, indicating inherent strength. Recently, the stock corrected a bit towards the lower band of the Bollinger (20, 2) and has even rebounded towards the mean, indicating bullishness in the counter. Even the 14-period RSI affirms the secular uptrend in the counter in the near future.

Discalimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views expressed are personal

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 06 2021. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.