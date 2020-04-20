Trading idea by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy City Union Bank, Bosch

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and top stock recommendations by CapitalVia: Buy Lupin, ITC
Stock recommendations from HDFC Sec: Buy Alkem Labs, CreditAccess Grameen
Nifty outlook & top stock recommendations by CapitalVia: Buy IGL, Siemens
Nifty outlook and top stock picks by CapitalVia: Buy Indian Oil Corp, HPCL
Two stocks that Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking is bullish on
-
BUY CITY UNION BANK | CMP: 130 | TARGET: 170-180 | SUPPORT: 110
The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from the peak of around 240 levels and has bottomed out near 110 levels and given a bounce back. Currently, with a consolidation phase, we anticipate further upside movement in the coming days also with the RSI which in on the rise has improved the bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 170-180 keeping the support near 110 levels.
BUY BOSCH | CMP: 10,750 | TARGET : 12,000-15,000 | SUPP: 8,600
The stock has picked up from the bottom made near 8000 levels and is on the rise with the RSI also indicating a positive bias which is also on the rise. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 12000-15000 keeping the support near 8600 levels.
==================================
Note: All stock prices are in rupee denomintion, unless otherwise stated.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are personal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU