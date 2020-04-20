Trading idea by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy City Union Bank, Bosch

BUY | CMP: 130 | TARGET: 170-180 | SUPPORT: 110

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from the peak of around 240 levels and has bottomed out near 110 levels and given a bounce back. Currently, with a consolidation phase, we anticipate further upside movement in the coming days also with the RSI which in on the rise has improved the bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 170-180 keeping the support near 110 levels.





BUY BOSCH | CMP: 10,750 | TARGET : 12,000-15,000 | SUPP: 8,600

The stock has picked up from the bottom made near 8000 levels and is on the rise with the RSI also indicating a positive bias which is also on the rise. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 12000-15000 keeping the support near 8600 levels.

