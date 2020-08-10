Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Cochin Shipyard, Graphite India

-
BUY COCHIN SHIPYARD | CMP: Rs 331.85 | Target: Rs 375-385 | Stop Loss: Rs 320
The stock has maintained a strong bottom near 320 levels and has given a bullish positive candle to imply strength. It has the potential to carry on the momentum further in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal and is in a strong bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 375-385 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 320.
BUY GRAPHITE | CMP: Rs 186.15 | Target: Rs 225-235 | Stop Loss: Rs 165
The stock has bottomed out near 165 levels and has given a breakout indication above the triangle pattern to signify strength. It has the potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI also is on the rise to indicate a strong bias. With the chart looking good on the technical parameters, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 210-220 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 165.
Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher and may have position in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
