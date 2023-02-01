JUST IN
Ravi Nathani recommends placing bearish trading bets on Nifty Metal index
Beside Adani Green, Adani Transmission; 14 other stocks hit new 52-week low
Nifty PSU Bank, Finance indices likely to pullback, says Ravi Nathani
Bajaj Finserv, Mphasis: Is it time to buy these stocks at current levels?
Rail Vikas, Titagarh: Bullish trend in railway-related stocks may continue
More downside seems likely on the Nifty, Bank Nifty, says Ravi Nathani
HAL, BDL, BEL: Higher defence budget may spark fresh rally in related stks
Pharma, Energy, Commodities indices look bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani
Chart: 15 stocks in Nifty 500 continue to rise despite volatile sentiment
Trend looks bullish on Nifty Pharma, Media indices, says Ravi Nathani
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Ravi Nathani recommends placing bearish trading bets on Nifty Metal index
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Trading strategy in Nifty on the Budget Day by Vinay Rajani

Among individual stocks, the technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends Buy on RCF and Triveni Engineering.

Topics
Nifty Outlook | Market technicals | Stocks to buy today

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

Nifty View

The Nifty recovered well from the lows of Tuesday morning. It also made a higher low compared to the previous session. We have the Union Budget on Feb 01.

The Nifty could stay in the 17,542 - 17,760 band in the near term. Breaches of this band may be fleeting on the Budget day. Volumes and sustenance below/ above these levels will be crucial to watch out for.

BUY

Triveni Engineering

Last close: Rs 286

Target: Rs 325

Stop Loss: Rs 260

The stock has formed double bottom reversal pattern at Rs 260 and turned north. The stock has also been finding support at 200-DEMA. RSI on the daily chart has given bullish breakout from downward sloping trend line.

The sugar Sector has started outperforming after witnessing running correction. The stock is placed above its 50-, 100- and 200-DMA, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

BUY

RCF

Last close: Rs 122

Target: Rs 135

Stop Loss: Rs 111

A Bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern is seen on the daily chart. Bullish price pattern is formed with jump in volumes.

The stock has surpassed 10 days EMA resistance on January 31, 2023. The stochastic oscillator has exited the oversold zone, indicating bullish trend reversal.

The primary trend of the stock is bullish as it is holding above long term moving average of 200 DMA.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nifty Outlook

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 06:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.