Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Colgate, Tata Motors

Buy Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited
Last close: Rs 1,602.15
Initiation range: Rs 1,590-1,600
Target: Rs 1,690
Stop loss: Rs 1,550
Colgate has been consolidating in a range for the last one and a half months, after making a new record high at 1676 in January 2021. It has formed a strong base while holding firmly above the support zone of the medium-term moving average(100 EMA) on the daily chart. Indications are in the favour of a steady up move from hereon. We, thus, suggest creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Buy Tata Motors Limited
Last close: Rs 345.75
Initiation range: Rs 340-344
Target: Rs 370
Stop loss: Rs 330
We are seeing consistent buying in the auto pack and Tata Motors is trading in line with the trend. It has witnessed a fresh breakout on March 2, after consolidating in a range for a month. The chart pattern and positioning of confirmation indicators are pointing towards a strong surge ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss the opportunity and accumulate in the given range.
Buy Titan Company Limited
Last close: Rs 1,471.15
Initiation range: Rs 1,460-1,470
Target: Rs 1,550
Stop loss: Rs 1,430
Titan has retraced to the support zone of the medium-term moving average(100 EMA) on the daily chart, after retesting the record high last month. It’s a healthy correction and the stock is now ready for a rebound. We thus advise creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Note: All prices are in Rs
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Brokinghttp://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Digital Editor
Digital Editor
