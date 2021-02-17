Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Lupin, LIC Housing Fin

-
ALSO READ
Lupin, Reliance Industries: Stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking
Stock recommendations by Anand Rathi: Buy HDFC Bank, Lupin, Sonata Software
Weekly stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy HDFC Life, M&M
Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, Sobha, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, CEAT, Wendt
Should you buy LIC Housing Finance post Q1 nos? Here's what analysts say
-
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 490.75
Initiation range: 485-490
Target: 540
Stop loss:470
ICICI Prudential has been witnessing correction for the last one month, after testing the record highs. It retraced to the support zone of the medium-term moving average (100 EMA)on the daily chart and formed a base. It looks upbeat to resume the trend now so traders can initiate fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Lupin Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 1096.80
Initiation range: 1080-1090
Target: 1150
Stop loss: 1050
We’re seeing consolidation in the pharma majors and Lupin is trading in line with the trend. It has formed a fresh buying pivot on the daily chart, after hovering in a range of 980-1115 levels. The chart formation and positioning of the confirmation indicators are pointing towards a strong up move ahead.
LIC Housing Finance Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 469.80
Initiation range: 470-474
Target: 520
Stop loss: 450
LIC Housing Finance has witnessed a fresh breakout of late, after spending nearly a month in a consolidation range. Besides, it has also surpassed the hurdle of the declining trendline on the weekly chart. All indications are in the favor of prevailing momentum to continue. Traders should not miss this opportunity and accumulate in the mentioned range.
========================================
Note: All prices are in Rs
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU