Trading volumes likely to be hit as 75% peak margin kicks in today

-
ALSO READ
F&O volumes likely to decline 30% on tighter peak margin regulation
New margin norms: F&O turnover at record high in December, shows data
NSE to launch derivatives contracts on Nifty Financial Services index
Sebi tightens margin norms for commodities trading to curb negative pricing
Bull Spread Strategy on Indian Oil Corp by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
-
Trading volumes can be hit as the 75 per cent peak margins norms come into effect from Tuesday.
Last year, the markets regulator, Sebi, introduced the so-called peak margin norms in a bid to minimize speculative trading. In simple terms, the leverage brokers can offer to their clients to trade in the cash, as well as the derivatives market has been curtailed.
The norms are being implemented in phases starting December 2020. Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin. This margin was raised to 50 per cent between March and May. The same will be raised to 75 per cent between June and August. And finally to 100 per cent September 1 onwards.
The second phase had already dented volumes, and market players fear a further decline in volumes — particularly in intraday cash and futures — as the 75 per cent peak margin norms kick in. Brokers’ industry bodies had requested Sebi to continue with the current 50 per cent peak margin norms.
“Nowhere in the world, clients are required to pay upfront peak margins. Already open interest in the Nifty is more in Singapore compared to India, though it is a product based on Indian stocks...,” industry body Amni said in a letter last week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU