Trading volumes likely to be hit as 75% peak margin kicks in today

can be hit as the 75 per cent peak margins norms come into effect from Tuesday.

Last year, the regulator, Sebi, introduced the so-called peak margin norms in a bid to minimize speculative trading. In simple terms, the leverage brokers can offer to their clients to trade in the cash, as well as the derivatives market has been curtailed.

The norms are being implemented in phases starting December 2020. Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin. This margin was raised to 50 per cent between March and May. The same will be raised to 75 per cent between June and August. And finally to 100 per cent September 1 onwards.

The second phase had already dented volumes, and market players fear a further decline in volumes — particularly in intraday cash and futures — as the 75 per cent peak margin norms kick in. Brokers’ industry bodies had requested to continue with the current 50 per cent peak margin norms.

“Nowhere in the world, clients are required to pay upfront peak margins. Already open interest in the Nifty is more in Singapore compared to India, though it is a product based on Indian stocks...,” industry body Amni said in a letter last week.