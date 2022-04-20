JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Are current inflation worries overstretched?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Trend to remain bearish as long as Nifty stays below 17,275, Vinay Rajani

The technical analyst from HDFC Securities has buy call on ICICI Prudential Gold ETF and sell call on Mothersonsumi.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Market trends | Nifty Outlook

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

Nifty: Bearish Trend Gets the Momentum

From the recent high of 18,115, registered on April 04, 2022, the Nifty has witnessed a fall of 1,300-odd points towards 16,824. The Nifty has given a close slightly above its 200-day EMA, placed at 16,840. At, 16,893, the Nifty has retraced more than 50 per cent of the entire upswing seen from 15,671 to 18,115.

The next support for the Nifty is seen at 16,604, which happens to be the 61.8 per cent retracement of the move. Resistance for Nifty has shifted down to 17,275 and unless Nifty closes above that, the view remains bearish.

BUY

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF

Target: Rs 50

Stop Loss: Rs 45

Last Close: Rs 47

MCX Gold has given a fresh breakout from the downward sloping trend line on the medium term charts. In the current market scenario, Gold as an asset class is expected to outperform equity benchmark index. Moving average and oscillators setup is bullish on the short to medium term chart and therefore Gold can be bought as ETF.

SELL

Motherson Sumi

Target: Rs 125

Stop Loss: Rs 140

Last Close: Rs 134

The stock has given a fresh sell signal from “Flag” pattern on the weekly charts. The bearish breakout is accompanied with rising volumes. The stock has also breached important moving average supports and oscillators have turned bearish on the short term charts.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 07:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.