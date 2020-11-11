Trent gains 12%, YES Bank up 5% on MSCI India index inclusion from December

Shares of Adani Green Energy, Trent, YES Bank, Balkrishna Industries and Apollo Hospital Enterprises rallied up to 12 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday on reports of inclusion in MSCI India index.

MSCI Inc, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, announced Tuesday the results of the November 2020 semi-annual index review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. MSCI Inc. will add 12 India stocks to its standard index and remove two as part of the semi-annual review of the world’s largest index compiler. All changes will be implemented as of the close of November 30, 2020, it said. CLICK HERE FOR RELEASE.



The list includes ACC, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, Ipca Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, Trent and It removed Bosch and LIC Housing Finance from the list.

Among individual stocks, Trent rallied 12 per cent to Rs 779 on the BSE in intra-day trade on back of two-fold jumped in trading volumes. Adani Green Energy (Rs 896.35) and (Rs 14.21) have locked in upper circuit of 5 per cent on the BSE.