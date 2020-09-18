Trustees, asset managers in a bind over Sebi diktat on appointing officer

An innocuous looking regulatory diktat aimed at making life easier for mutual fund trustees has put the industry in a spot.

The August 10 circular mandates trustees to appoint a dedicated officer to assist them in their work. Apart from the lack of clarity on the role this person would play, industry players reckon it will be near impossible to adhere to the October 1 deadline. Some trustees fear that the appointment may increase their liability in monitoring the (AMCs) substantially.

Over the past few days, trustees and top AMC officials have got into a huddle to thrash out a solution. Industry body Association of in India (Amfi) has written to the regulator explaining the industry’s predicament even as trustees are individually reaching out to the regulator, seeking clarity on the issue.

In a recent meeting between the trustees and the top brass of a large asset management company, for instance, there was a debate on whether an ex- official would be more suited to the role or an outsider with decades of experience in the capital market space.

“Should the officer be a person who understands investments or someone who understands compliance, operations or audit? These are all very different skill sets,” said a senior AMC official. “It will not be easy for 40-odd AMCs to recruit a senior person with relevant experience from the market. Ninety per cent of the AMCs may end up deputing one person from the AMC for the role, mostly from the compliance or internal audit department. The smaller AMCs, however, may not have enough senior personnel to choose from,” added another senior official.

has told that the appointment of the officer be left to the discretion of trustees rather than be made mandatory. The industry body has asked the regulator to push the deadline to April 1 as screening applications, shortlisting and recruiting candidates as well as determining the work of the said officer may take considerable time.

Further, instead of ‘recruiting’, wants to allow the officer to be posted on deputation with direct reporting to the trustees. This officer, it said, should be allowed to be an employee of the AMC or any associate or group company of the AMC, trustee or sponsor. The other alternative could be to hire the officer from an external agency/service provider as a consultant or use the officer's services contractually.

“If the dedicated officer has to be recruited by the trustees as an employee under an employment contract, the trustees shall become liable to fulfill all the statutory obligations under various employment related laws such as employee’s provident fund, insurance, gratuity… resulting in avoidable compliance burden on trustees, which could be operationally challenging. Further, wherever the legal structure of the trustees is in the form of Board of Trustees, there would not be a legal entity (trustee company) wherein the incumbent officer could be employed,” said the note sent to Sebi a few days ago.

“Should this officer be totally independent from the AMC? Why will someone from the AMC join the trustee company when s/he is better compensated by the AMC? What about the long-term career prospects of the officer? Will he be held responsible if something goes wrong within the AMC?” asked the second senior official quoted above.

The chief role of trustees is to ensure the interest of unit holders is protected and the AMC complies with all Sebi regulations. In the past, a few trustees had reached out to Sebi saying they had not got active cooperation from AMCs or that they did not have administrative support to discharge their duties. The August 10 diktat to appoint an officer seeks to fill this gap.

The regulator has been nudging the trustees and sponsors of AMCs to play a more active role in managing risks since 2017. Last year Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi had directed trustees to act with more urgency when they spot lapses, rather than wait for the regulator to intervene.