This telecom stock has hit the upper circuit for 14th straight trading day

Shares of Maharashtra (TTML) were locked at the 5 upper circuit for the 14th straight trading session, up 5 per cent at Rs 129.45, also its new high on the BSE on Friday. The Tata Group telecom services stock has nearly doubled or up 97 per cent from level of Rs 65.70 on November 12, 2021.

In the past two months, the stock price of zoomed 270 per cent, as compared to 0.62 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Till 10:52 am; a combined 1.62 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 10.32 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

On clarification of increase in volume, on November 29 said that we would like to submit that we have always promptly intimated of any events, information, etc. required to be disclosed under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and will continue to do so in future as and when any such event or information occurs in the company. At this stage there is nothing further to disclose, the company said.

As of September 30, 2021, Tata Group companies held a combined 74.36 per cent holding in TTML, of which held 74.36 per cent stake, followed by Tata Sons (19.58 per cent) and Tata Power Company (6.48 per cent), shareholding pattern data shows. Individual shareholders held 23.22 per cent holding in the company.

(TTSL), along-with its subsidiary Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), is a growing market leader in the Enterprise space. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice, data and managed services to enterprises and carriers in the country under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

For first half (April-September) of the financial year 2021-22 (H1FY22), had narrowed its net loss to Rs 632 crore from Rs 1,410 crore during the same period of FY21. The company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as on September 30, 2021.

While announcing Q2 results on November 10, TTML said that it has obtained a support letter from Its promoter indicating that the promoter will take necessary actions to organize for any shortfall in liquidity during the period of 12 months from the balance sheet date. "Based on the above, the company is confident of its ability to meet the funds requirement and to continue its business as a going concern," TTML said.

The company has also projected to witness growth in the years to come on the basis of wide optical fiber network of ~132,000 kms (TTSL+TTML), as the company has strong brand presence across customers in this business with deep customer relationships.