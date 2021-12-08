Turbulent start to derivatives as Omicron sends Nifty options on wild ride

-
ALSO READ
Here is a Bull Spread strategy on L&T by HDFC Securities
Exchanges warn investors against unregulated derivatives products
Bull Spread strategy on Colgate Palmolive by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
Muhurat Trading: Sensex reclaims 60k, up 296pts, Nifty ends above 17,900
-
Traders are off to one of the most turbulent starts to a derivatives series as Omicron has sent volatility soaring. The table (Extreme action) illustrates how Nifty option contracts with 17,000-strike price, expiring on December 30, 2021, have moved.
The contracts have witnessed an average daily change of 40 per cent in the past six trading sessions as the underlying index has seesawed amid the uncertainty caused by the new Coronavirus variant.
The Nifty on Monday ended at its lowest level in over three months because of the panic caused by the spread of the new variant and sustained selling by overseas investors. From there, the index has rebounded nearly 3.5 per cent.
The India Vix, a gauge for future volatility, has cooled off in the last two sessions, indicating the wild gyrations may moderate in the immediate term.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU