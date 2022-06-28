TVS Motor rises 2% on firm's big EV push; stock up 10% in 5 days

-
ALSO READ
Two-wheeler stocks may enter the fast lane riding on recovery hopes
Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Tata Steel, Cipla, JSW Steel, FRL
TVS Motor April sales rise 24% to 295,308 units; exports increase 6%
MG Motor super charges electric vehicle biz, weighs funding options
TVS Motor Company's two-wheeler exports clock 1 million units in 2021-22
-
At 10:41 AM, the stock of TVS Motor traded 2.07 per cent higher to Rs 818 apiece, as against 0.6 per cent drop in the S&P BSE Sensex to 52,820.76 levels. In the past five days, the stock price of auto-maker soared over 10 per cent, as against 1.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, the stock surged over 30 per cent so far in the calendar year.
The company plans to introduce EVs under the 5 to 25 kilo watt range for two and three-wheelers. Till now, they have launched three variants of iQube, electric two-wheeler, with an on road range of 140 kilometer in a single charge. Additionally, they have also extended iQube’s presence across 33 cities by end of this fiscal (FY21-22).
Overlooking at the big opportunity in EVs, the management said that the company will leave no stone unturned to grasp investments in the field of new technology. “EVs offer a large opportunity and TVS is investing a lot to grasp this opportunity. Wherever we go, we will do it in partnership with service and in those regions fully equipped to service and offer spare parts to customers,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor, at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).
Moreover, the company will also offer services on their digital application, where customers can book service appointments online. Earlier, they had inked pact with Tata Power to build EV charging infrastructure across the country as well as state-run Convergence Energy Services for the same. That apart, they also anticipate that the partnership between BMW-TVS Motor will help churn out EV products in the coming years.
Meanwhile, analysts at Ambit Capital believe that despite commodity inflation casting a dark cloud over business prospects, the company will continue its path towards profitability with their rising focus on electrification and diversified portfolio. “Diversified portfolio, focus on premiumisation, cost control and superior product development capabilities make TVS Motor, one of our preferred picks in the auto OEM space,” the brokerage firm said as they retained a ‘buy’ stance and increased target price to Rs 846 per share (vs Rs 737 per share).
While the market share of two-wheeler domestic industry dropped 11 per cent due to headwinds like chip availability and rural demand weakness, the overall volumes of TVS Motor rose nearly 9 per cent in FY22. Exports, too, grew nearly 43 per cent in FY22, on a yearly basis to a record high of 1 million units. Therefore, analysts believe that the better-than-expected industry revival, new model launch visibility, and benefit of steel export duty imposition will act as positive triggers for the company in FY23-24.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU