Two new initiatives by Amfi ignite greater interest in MF distribution

The mutual fund (MF) industry's initiatives to strengthen its distribution muscle paid off in 2022 as close to 24,000 people took up the MF distribution licence last year compared to 17,000 in 2021. According to industry executives, the 42 per cent rate of MF distributor addition in 2022 was mostly a result of two new initiatives by the industry — an internship scheme and an advertisement campaign called 'MFD Karein Shuru'.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU