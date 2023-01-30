JUST IN
Sensex ends in green first time in three days, after 945-point swing
Business Standard

Two new initiatives by Amfi ignite greater interest in MF distribution

24,000 new MF distributors join industry in 2022--that's 42% higher than 2021

Topics
Mutual Funds | Amfi

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Among the large-cap names, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki were among the most-bought shares.

The mutual fund (MF) industry's initiatives to strengthen its distribution muscle paid off in 2022 as close to 24,000 people took up the MF distribution licence last year compared to 17,000 in 2021. According to industry executives, the 42 per cent rate of MF distributor addition in 2022 was mostly a result of two new initiatives by the industry — an internship scheme and an advertisement campaign called 'MFD Karein Shuru'.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:46 IST

