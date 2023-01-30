Two new initiatives by Amfi ignite greater interest in MF distribution

The (MF) industry's initiatives to strengthen its distribution muscle paid off in 2022 as close to 24,000 people took up the MF distribution licence last year compared to 17,000 in 2021. According to industry executives, the 42 per cent rate of MF distributor addition in 2022 was mostly a result of two new initiatives by the industry — an internship scheme and an advertisement campaign called 'MFD Karein Shuru'.