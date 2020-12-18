Two stocks that Gaurav Garg is bullish on: Buy TCS, Endurance Technologies

-
Buy Endurance Limited (Above Rs 1,180)
Target: Rs 1,240
Stop loss: Rs 1,145
The stock is witnessing a resistance breakout from its immediate resistance level placed at 1,180. Further buying momentum would be witnessed if stock moves above 1,180. The stock is trading above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above 1,180 for the target of Rs 1240, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,145 on closing basis.
Buy TCS Limited (Above Rs 2,820)
Target: Rs 2,930
Stop loss: Rs 2,750
The stock is witnessing a breakout from its bullish flag pattern. Further buying momentum would be witnessed if it moves above 2,820. Breakout from the level of 2,820, which is immediate resistance, might lead stock trade higher. The stock is also sustaining above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above 2,820 for the target of Rs 2,930, keeping a stop loss at Rs 2,750 on closing basis.
Disclaimer: Gaurav Garg is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor. The analyst does not hold position in any of the stocks mentioned above. Views expressed are personal.
