Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY DIVIS LAB | CMP: Rs 1,838.35 | TARGET: Rs 2,000 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,780

The stock has been in a trending mode, slowly and gradually ascending to improve the bias. Also, it has indicated a trend reversal to imply strength and potential for further upward movement in the coming days. The chart pattern looks attractive and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,000 keeping the stop loss near Rs 1,780.

BUY | CMP: Rs 697.40 | TARGET: Rs 760 | STOP LOSS: Rs 668

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, maintaining a strong support base near 675 levels and currently has picked up momentum with decent improvement in the volume participation to show a positive bias and imply further strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has also turned up to improve the bias and is on the rise to signify strength. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 760 keeping the stop loss near Rs 668.

