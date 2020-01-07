JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Market Ahead, January 7: Top factors that could guide markets today
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

Godrej Consumer has picked up momentum with decent improvement in the volume to show a positive bias and imply further strength and potential to rise further in the coming days

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Equity fund managers buy Infosys, sell Reliance Industries in October

BUY DIVIS LAB | CMP: Rs 1,838.35 | TARGET: Rs 2,000 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,780

The stock has been in a trending mode, slowly and gradually ascending to improve the bias. Also, it has indicated a trend reversal to imply strength and potential for further upward movement in the coming days. The chart pattern looks attractive and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,000 keeping the stop loss near Rs 1,780.

BUY GODREJ CONSUMER | CMP: Rs 697.40 | TARGET: Rs 760 | STOP LOSS: Rs 668

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, maintaining a strong support base near 675 levels and currently has picked up momentum with decent improvement in the volume participation to show a positive bias and imply further strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has also turned up to improve the bias and is on the rise to signify strength. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 760 keeping the stop loss near Rs 668.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are the author's own. She may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU