Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA | CMP: Rs 533.60 | TARGET: Rs 585 | STOP LOSS: Rs 510

The stock has given a decent erosion from 590 levels to take support near 520 levels where a bottomo had been formed on a previous occasion. With the consolidation with a positive bias witnessed in the last 2-3 days, we anticipate further rise in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 585 keeping the stop loss of Rs 510.

BUY: INFOSYS | CMP: Rs 792.25 | TARGET: Rs 840 | STOP LOSS: Rs 760

The stock has been steadily in a trending mode and gradually on the rise with positive bias and RSI also is going strong with a trend reversal indicated recently. The chart looks attractive with indicators are supporting the upside as well. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 840 while keeping the stop loss of Rs 760.