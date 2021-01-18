Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Trading strategies by Religare Broking: Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Titan
Three stocks that Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi Shares is bullish on
Nifty Bank may hit record high in coming days: Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi
Trading recommendations by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy HPCL, UPL
Two stock that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
-
BUY SPARC | CMP: Rs 191.35 | Target: Rs 218-225 | Stop Loss: Rs 180
The stock has formed a 'higher bottom' formation on the daily chart, taking support near 190 levels. It has also reversed eralier trend and has picked up momentum with decent volume to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive for further upside movement with the RSI indicator also showing a trend reversal. It is well placed and we, therefore, suggest to buy this stock for the target of Rs 218-225, keeping the stop loss of Rs 180.
BUY INDIAN HOTELS | CMP: Rs 126.95 | Target: Rs 140-145 | Stop Loss: Rs 118
The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time with 122 levels as a strong base and has currently indicated a momentum pick up, coupled with decent volume, to improve the bias.
With the RSI indicator indicating a trend reversal, we anticipate further upside movement in the stock. Buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 140-145, keeping the stop loss of Rs 118.======================= Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU