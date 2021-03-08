-
ALSO READ
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Here are the top trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy HPCL, Petronet NLG
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
-
BUY MARUTI SUZUKI | CMP: Rs 7,249 | TARGET: Rs 8,200-8,400 | STOP LOSS: Rs 6,800
The stock has witnessed a decent correction recently and has taken support near 6,800 levels -- which is an important base -- and also the 200-DMA level lies in that zone. The stock has indicated a trend reversal from that levels and has improved the bias to signal further upside in the coming days. The RSI also has reversed from the oversold zone and has signaled a 'buy'. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 8,200-8,400 levels keeping the stop loss near 6,800.
BUY HINDUSTAN UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,201.10 | TARGET: Rs 2,440-2,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,100
The stock has been underperforming for quite some time and currently has formed a strong base near 2,140-2,120 levels. It has shown signs of picking up momentum, thus improving the bias, and has the potential for an upside from hereon. The RSI also has improved from the oversold zone, showing a trend reversal and is well placed for further upside move. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2,440-2,500 keeping the stop loss near 2,100 levels.
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU