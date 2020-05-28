UFlex partners with IIT Delhi to develop PPE Coverall; stock surges 17%

-
ALSO READ
IIT Kanpur develops low cost personal protection kit to fight Covid-19
IIT Kanpur developing 'swadeshi' face mask amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 crisis: Resident doctors protest in Aurangabad; demand PPE, masks
Covid-19: Domestic firms diversify to ramp up availability of PPE kits
Covid-19: UP says no to 'substandard' PPE kits being supplied to doctors
-
"Flex protect, that comes with four-layered protection and has anti-microbial coating, has been approved by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for use by the front-line health workers who are fighting the battle against Covid-19. The PPE Coverall developed by UFlex and lIT-Delhi has been tested well for being anti-microbial," it said in an exchange filing. READ HERE
Uflex is the country's largest multinational flexible packaging company and a global player in polymer sciences.
The management said that amid the rising cases of coronavirus and scarcity of PPE Coverall, UFlex and IIT-Delhi recognised the opportunity towards playing a vital part in battle against Covid-19. UFlex is participating in the tender of various government requirements to supply the PPE Coveralls which will be retailed via chemists and e-commerce platforms, it added.
At 09:44 am, the stock was trading 11 per cent higher at Rs 193 on the BSE, as compared to a 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than five-fold with a combined 1.2 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU