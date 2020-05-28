UFlex partners with IIT Delhi to develop PPE Coverall; stock surges 17%

Shares of surged 17 per cent to Rs 203 in the early morning deals on the BSE on Thursday after the company announced that it has developed a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Coverall 'Flex Protect' in joint collaboration with lIT-Delhi and INMAS, DRDO, Delhi.

"Flex protect, that comes with four-layered protection and has anti-microbial coating, has been approved by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for use by the front-line health workers who are fighting the battle against Covid-19. The PPE Coverall developed by and lIT-Delhi has been tested well for being anti-microbial," it said in an exchange filing. READ HERE



is the country's largest multinational flexible packaging company and a global player in polymer sciences.

The management said that amid the rising cases of coronavirus and scarcity of PPE Coverall, UFlex and IIT-Delhi recognised the opportunity towards playing a vital part in battle against Covid-19. UFlex is participating in the tender of various government requirements to supply the PPE Coveralls which will be retailed via chemists and e-commerce platforms, it added.

At 09:44 am, the stock was trading 11 per cent higher at Rs 193 on the BSE, as compared to a 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than five-fold with a combined 1.2 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.