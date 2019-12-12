JUST IN
Street cheers for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as stock soars 50% on debut
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Despite stellar gains, HNIs book losses

The HNI segment had seen oversubscription to the tune of 486 times

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

High networth individuals (HNIs) who had borrowed money to apply for shares of Ujjivan SFB had to book losses despite the stellar gains. According to market players, the break-even cost for investors who had taken loans and applied in the so-called non-institutional investor (commonly referred to as HNI segment) was around Rs 66 per share. The stock of Ujjivan SFB after touching a high of Rs 63, ended at Rs 55.3.

“After good listing day performance of Affle India, IRCTC and RBL Bank, HNIs were enthused by Ujjivan SFB’s prospects. This lead to unusually high demand.

Had the demand been less investors would have made money as they did in some of the previous IPOs,”said an investment banker. The HNI segment had seen oversubscription to the tune of 486 times, meaning someone had to borrow Rs 486 crore to get allotment for just Rs 1 crore worth of shares.
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 22:33 IST

