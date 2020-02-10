UltraTech relatively happy in comparison with ACC on the D-Street

ACC’s lower-than-expected performance for the December quarter led by a sharper-than-expected fall in realisations disappointed the Street, with its share price falling over three per cent on Monday. ACC’s results were announced after market hours on Friday.

In contrast, over a fortnight back, UltraTech’s shares had gained 2.5 per cent after it posted a relatively better performance for the October-December period. Although UltraTech is far bigger in size, the two are comparable given their pan-India presence. ACC’s cement volumes grew by 4 per cent year-on-year ...