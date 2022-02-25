UPL gains 5% as Board to mull share buyback plan on March 2

-
ALSO READ
Star Cement falls 6% as stock trades ex-share buyback
UPL gains 7% in four days on hopes of margin expansion
Ajanta Pharma gains 5% on share buyback plan, board to meet on Dec 28
Stocks to Watch: Gail, Apollo Hospitals, Cadila, IOC, UPL, Saregama, KSB
ReNew Energy Global announces a share buyback worth $250 million
-
Shares of UPL climbed 5 per cent to Rs 664 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after the agrochemicals company announced that its board will consider share buyback proposal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
"A meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 2nd March, 2022 inter-alia to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company," UPL said in an exchange filing on Thursday after market hours. The stock ended 8 per cent lower at Rs 632 yesterday.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better price to earnings (P/E) multiple.
In the past one week, the stock of UPL has corrected 13 per cent as compared to 6 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex till Thursday. It has fallen 27 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 864.75 on June 8, 2021.
For October-December quarter (Q3FY22), UPL reported 61 bps points decline in its earnings before interest tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin at 23.6 per cent. However, EBITDA grew 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 2,666 crore against Rs 2,209 crore in Q3FY21. The company said in-house manufacturing with backward integration linkages supported by effective raw material sourcing and overall cost management helped in keeping the EBITDA margins largely intact, despite the higher input costs and a sharp rise in freight charges.
UPL's Q3FY22 revenue witnessed robust growth of 24 per cent YoY to Rs 11,297 crore, led by healthy growth in volumes (+11 per cent) and better product realizations (+13 per cent). Net profit grew by 18 per cent YoY at Rs 937 crore.
Based on the 9MFY22 performance and expectations of a strong performance in Q4, UPL's management expects to outperform their earlier FY22 guidance of revenue/EBITDA growth of 7-10 per cent/12-15 per cent. "We believe that UPL's focus on innovation will drive growth through differentiated offerings in high-growth markets, along with product introductions from its collaborations with Meiji and FMC," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a result update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU