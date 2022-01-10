UPL gains 7% in four days on hopes of margin expansion

-
ALSO READ
Weak Q1 margin show, lack of triggers to limit upsides in UPL
Stocks to watch: TechM, Concor, Bandhan Bank, UPL, Tatva Chintan, TVS Motor
Bayer CropScience drops to 52-week low, down 7% on weak Q2 results
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
-
Shares of UPL were up 3.6 per cent at Rs 817.50 in Monday’s intra-day trade, quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day, and having rallied 7 per cent during the period on hopes of margin expansion. The market price of the company, a global leader of crop protection products and sustainable agricultural solutions, had hit a 52-week high of Rs 864.75 on June 8, 2021.
Brokerage firms CLSA and Emkay Global Financial Services have recommended ‘buy’ rating on UPL with target prices of Rs 1,100 and Rs 910, respectively.
UPL is aiming for a 25 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin by FY26 vs 20.6 per cent in the first half (April-September) of the financial year 2021-22 (H1FY22).
Success in differentiated and sustainable products (management expects a 50 per cent contribution to sales from such products by FY26 from 29 per cent currently) and unique farmeroriented solutions that create demand for such products should enable UPL to achieve this goal. A transition towards high-value products should drive a PE rerating, CLSA said.
“We reiterate a BUY rating, raise our target price from Rs 1,060 to Rs 1,100, and raise FY22-24 EPS estimates 2-3 per cent as we build in spot currency assumptions,” the foreign brokerage said.
“Our Buy thesis is underpinned by 8 per cent FY22E-25E revenue CAGR, driven by 19 per cent CAGR in Differentiated and Sustainable (D&S) solutions; EBITDA margin expansion from 22.5 per cent in FY22E to 24.1 per cent in FY25E, supported by innovative products; around 18 per cent profit after tax (PAT) CAGR over FY22E-25E, supported by EBITDA margin expansion and lower interest outgo; and substantial net debt reduction from Rs 16,600 crore in FY22E to Rs 3,200 crore in FY25E from healthy cash flow generation,” said Emkay Global Financial Services.
Further, upside risk stems from the monetization of UPL’s fast-growing specialty chemicals business (Rs 45/ share, potentially) and nurture.farm initiative. Downside risks are adverse agronomical conditions in key markets, and adverse forex fluctuations, the brokerage firm added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU