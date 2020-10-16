JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Mindtree, Cyient, Tech Mahindra, South Indian Bk
Business Standard

UPL dips 9% post resignation of auditors of material arm based in Mauritius

The company informed that M/s. KPMG, Mauritius has resigned as the auditor of UPL Corporation Limited w.e.f. 8th October, 2020, it said.

Topics
UPL | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

growth, profit, loss, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
At 09:36 am, UPL was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 473 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.77 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Shares of UPL slipped 9 per cent to Rs 458.85 on the BSE in the early morning trade on Friday after KPMG resigned as the auditor with effect from October 8 for the company’s material arm in Mauritius - UPL Corporation, in order to re-organise the Audit Process to improve productivity, at the request of the company.

“This is to inform you that the company has received the attached communication dated 14th October, 2020 from UPL Corporation Limited, Mauritius, a material subsidiary of the Company,” UPL said in an exchange filing on Thursday after market hours.

As per the said communication, M/s. KPMG, Mauritius has resigned as the auditor of UPL Corporation Limited w.e.f. 8th October, 2020, it said.

“In order to re-organise the Audit Process to improve Productivity, at the request of the Company, KPMG Mauritius has resigned as Statutory Auditors of UPL Corporation, Mauritius. M/s. BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, continues to carry out the audit of Group Consolidated Financials of UPL, India which includes UPL Corporation Ltd, Mauritius, and its subsidiaries,” UPL said in a clarification statement on Friday. BSR & Co. LLP is a sub-licensee of KPMG in India.

BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, who were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of five years at the AGM held on July 8, 2017, continue to remain the Statutory Auditors of the Company, including for the consolidated financial statements of UPL, India, it said.

At 09:36 am, UPL was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 473 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.77 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 5.5 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 16 2020. 09:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.