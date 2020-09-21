US equities remain top choice for Indian investors despite slump

Indians have been steadily upping their exposure to US equities this year but the steep fall in the US benchmark indices in September has left experts divided on the merit of relying on one market for international diversification. Among major world indices, the US benchmark indices have fallen the most in September.

The Nasdaq Composite, which largely comprises IT and health care firms, has shed 8.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 index has fallen 5.2 per cent. Top tech companies have fallen between 9 per cent and 17 per cent, with Apple Inc and Amazon down 17.2 per cent and 14.4 per ...