US stock market circuit breakers working as expected, says NYSE president

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street tumbles after oil shock; Dow Jones, S&P 500 down nearly 7%
Wall Street bounces back on reassurances of stimulus to counter Coronavirus
S&P 500 drops for 7th day, posts biggest weekly fall since 2008 crisis
Dow Jones, S&P 500 tumble over 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears
Wall Street on record correction pace as Coronavirus fears intensify
-
Safeguards in the US stock market are functioning as planned, the president of the New York Stock Exchange said on Monday, after a 7 per cent decline in the S&P 500 triggered a 15 minute trading pause shortly after the market opened.
"The market-wide circuit breakers are designed to slow trading down for a few minutes to give investors the ability to understand what's happening in the market," Stacey Cunningham, president of Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE, told CNBC.
ALSO READ: Wall Street tumbles after oil shock; Dow Jones, S&P 500 down nearly 7%
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU