JUST IN
Maha govt okays Lloyds Metals' Rs 20,000-cr project; stock up 26% in 4 days
Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts
UTI AMC soars 15% on heavy volumes, trades at 4-mth high on Tata deal buzz
Nykaa hits new all-time low amid slew of block deals in past one month
Rs 1,500-cr Kfin Technologies IPO opens for subscription: Should you bet?
UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally
Share buyback and revamp of disclosure norms on Sebi board's agenda
Speciality Restaurants surges 14%, nears 52-week high on fund raising plan
GIC Re, New India Assurance extend rally; surge up to 40% in one month
Sugar stocks on roll; Dalmia, Dhampur, Rajshree, Sakthi zoom up to 20%
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Maha govt okays Lloyds Metals' Rs 20,000-cr project; stock up 26% in 4 days
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UTI AMC's shares soar 10% on reports of Tata group eyeing majority stake

There were similar reports in August 2022 and UTI AMC had then denied having any knowledge about it

Topics
UTI AMC | shares | Tata group

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

UTI MF
Unit Trust of India building in Mujmbai

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) jumped nearly 10 per cent on Monday amid reports that the Tata group was in final negotiations for acquiring a majority stake in India's eight-biggest fund house from four state-owned financial entities: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB).

There were similar reports in August 2022 and UTI AMC had then denied having any knowledge of negotiations between the Tata group and UTI AMC’s key shareholders.

UTI AMC hasn't clarified the report this time. Stock exchange NSE has sought the AMC's response on the reports.

If the deal goes through and a merger happens between UTI AMC and Tata AMC, then the combined entity is likely to become the fourth-largest AMC in India. In the September quarter, UTI and Tata AMCs together had average assets under management (AUM) of Rs 3.2 trillion. UTI MF was then eighth in AUM rankings, with assets worth Rs 2.3 trillion. Tata MF was at 12th spot with an AUM of Rs 91,300 crore.

As of September 30, 2022, PNB was holding a 15.22 per cent stake in UTI AMC. LIC, SBI and BoB were holding 9.98 per cent each. US-based T Rowe Price had 22.97 per cent stake.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UTI AMC

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 18:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.