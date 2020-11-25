UTI AMC gains 3%, trades above issue price for the first time since listing

-
ALSO READ
UTI AMC makes a tepid debut, lists at 11.5% discount to issue price
UTI AMC IPO to open on September 29, price band fixed at Rs 552 - Rs 554
UTI AMC yet to resolve pension issue of former staff as IPO nears
UTI AMC set to go public with Rs 3,000-cr issue on September 29
UTI AMC IPO opens today; should you subscribe? Here's what brokerages say
-
UTI AMC is the second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total assets under management or AUM (Rs 10.4 trillion) and the 8th largest asset management company in India in terms of mutual fund monthly average AUM (MAAUM of Rs 1.57 trillion).
In the past three days, shares of UTI AMC gained 14 per cent, after JM Financials Institutional Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a 'BUY' rating and target price of Rs 700.
Analysts at the brokerage firm believe UTI AMC’s strong brand recognition and retail presence, continued improvement in equity fund performance and expected improvement in profitability driven by costs moderation makes it one of the preferred plays to capitalise on the financial savings opportunity in the country.
UTI AMC’s AUM bounced back to Rs 1.5trn+ by Sep’20 leaving behind the hiccups faced in FY19-20 (due to defaults by some large corporates and market correction due to Covid-19 fears). Further, we see AUM growth momentum increasing going forward aided by improving equity fund performance and healthy performance on the ‘sticky retail’ equity inflows (SIP) front; SIP market share increased to 3.2 per cent in July-September quarter (2QFY21), it said.
UTI AMC’s core operating profitability historically was closer to that of Nippon Life India Asset Management or NAM’s (except FY20). As it reverts to trend profitability, analysts expect valuations to rerate upwards (trading at 56 per cent discount to NAM) in the near-to-medium term, aided by robust AUM growth driven by superior equity fund performance and improvement in operating profitability driven by cost moderation, it said.
Shares of UTI AMC had made a tepid debut at the bourses with the stock listing at Rs 490.25 on the BSE, an 11.5 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 554.
At 10:20 am, the stock was trading 1.3 per cent higher at Rs 553.50 on the BSE, against 0.22 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 671,000 shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU