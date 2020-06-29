UTI MF looks to bury the ghosts of the past as it finally goes public

After several episodes of boardroom stand-offs and an almost court-room collision, the nearly two-decade-old idea of listing of the country’s oldest mutual fund (MF) may be finally coming to fruition. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently gave its approval to the initial public offer (IPO) papers filed by the UTI Asset Management Company (AMC).

The ‘UTI’ brand has been synonymous with MF investing in India and continues to enjoy a strong brand value, especially in beyond the top-30 or B-30 cities. Industry insiders say that till today UTI has a ...