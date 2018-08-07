Uttar Pradesh sugar mills press for incentive of Rs 40 per quintal

The Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA) wrote a letter to the chief minister on Monday, reiterating an earlier plea for a financial rescue package. This comes four days after the promoters of top mills in the state met the CM with a plea for a bailout package to settle the Rs 110 billion in payments backlog to sugarcane farmers. Their letter pleads for urgency, with the next cane crushing season approaching. In the letter Association president, says “token assistance” from the state would not solve the problem. Instead, doing so “would rather complicate the already complex issue for the next season as well”. The Association has reiterated its request for Rs 40 a quintal incentive on cane crushed by during the recently concluded 2017-18 crushing season. The millers say their paying capacity was impaired due to less return from the sale of sugar and byproducts, against a comparatively higher cost of production. As a result, banks are not giving them loans, given the huge payment liabilities and unsold stock. So, they are unable to do the necessary repair works in preparation for the next season. Last week, the had directed millers to start (the next season officially begins October 1) in a phase-wise manner, with Western UP units taking the lead from October 15, so that cane farmers could empty their fields for the rabi (winter) crop, especially sowing of wheat. ALSO READ: Rs 110 bn cane arrears: UP sugar mills knock at Yogi's door for bailout A meeting between the government's chief secretary and representatives was earlier reported as likely on Monday but did not happen. The Association also blames the sugar sale quota system introduced by the Centre for large unsold inventories with UP mills.

This stock, they say would not be exhausted till end-February 2019 but the new crushing season would have added new stock by then, their letter says.