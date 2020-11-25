Vaccine hopes fuelling high Asia equity valuations; future returns doubtful

-
ALSO READ
Asian indices fall as coronavirus cases surge; Wall Street declines
Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay, dampened stimulus hopes
Hong Kong begins mass-testing for virus amid public doubts
Wall Street rallies on first positive data from coronavirus vaccine trial
Hong Kong to offer free, universal Covid-19 testing to all residents
-
Asia’s spectacular stock rally this month, fueled by hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough, has lifted valuations to the highest in more than a decade.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index is trading at about 16 times estimated profits for the next 12 months, a level unseen since the years surrounding the global financial crisis.
Investors could be overpaying for future cash flows today, according to Sanford C. Bernstein strategists led by Rupal Agarwal, adding that data from the last 30 years showed investors faced negative, or at best, 2 per cent to 5 per cent annualised returns over the next five to 10 years whenever the index’s P/E exceeded the current level.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU