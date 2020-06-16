Vaibhav Global, Caplin Point: 5 midcap stocks that can rise 10% from here

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (APLLTD): The medium-term outlook turned bullish the moment this counter conquered Rs 800 level decisively. The downside remains protected given the strong support at Rs 730 levels. The immediate support comes at Rs 825 on closing basis with trend indicating a rally towards Rs 980 and Rs 1025 levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen below the oversold condition, yet the price is not showing that severe correction. This indicates an inherent strength in the stock. With an inverse head and shoulder on the RSI, the stock may be ready for the next leg of ...