Vaishali Parekh is bullish on this Jhunjhunwala-owned stock; check why

BUY RALLIS | CMP: Rs 309 | TARGET: Rs 340-350 | STOP LOSS: Rs 290

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock has recently bottomed out near 280 levels after the decent correction witnessed and has, currently, picked up momentum with improved bias and positive bullish candle to move past the significant cluster of 200DMA and 50EMA levels of 293 to indicate strength. The RSI has also indicated strength and has potential for further upward rise in the coming days. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 340-350, keeping the stop loss near Rs 290. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

BUY LTD | CMP: Rs 1,338 | TARGET: Rs 1,480-1,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,250

The stock has been in trending mode with an ascending channel pattern with positive bias and has potential to carry on the momentum still further upward in the coming days.

The stock has maintained above the significant 50EMA levels and a breach above the previous peak of 1400 level would indicate a breakout for further upside rise. With the RSI also well placed and going strong, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,480-1,500, keeping the stop loss near Rs 1,250. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART =============================