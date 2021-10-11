Vaishali Parekh is bullish on this Jhunjhunwala-owned stock; check why

-
ALSO READ
BSE, M&M flash bullish signals on tech charts; stay long: Osho Krishan
Nifty outlook: Technical indicators suggest turbulence ahead; stay cautious
Bhel, Rallis India: Missed buying these stocks earlier? Here's your chance
Stock picks by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Lupin, Gujarat Gas
Markets moving away from key moving averages; book profits: Sameet Chavan
-
BUY RALLIS | CMP: Rs 309 | TARGET: Rs 340-350 | STOP LOSS: Rs 290
This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock has recently bottomed out near 280 levels after the decent correction witnessed and has, currently, picked up momentum with improved bias and positive bullish candle to move past the significant cluster of 200DMA and 50EMA levels of 293 to indicate strength. The RSI has also indicated strength and has potential for further upward rise in the coming days. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 340-350, keeping the stop loss near Rs 290. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY BSE LTD | CMP: Rs 1,338 | TARGET: Rs 1,480-1,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,250
The stock has been in trending mode with an ascending channel pattern with positive bias and has potential to carry on the momentum still further upward in the coming days.
The stock has maintained above the significant 50EMA levels and a breach above the previous peak of 1400 level would indicate a breakout for further upside rise. With the RSI also well placed and going strong, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,480-1,500, keeping the stop loss near Rs 1,250. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART =============================Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU