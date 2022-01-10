Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas recommends buying Concor, Jubilant Food

-
ALSO READ
Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Q1 show, lower licence fee, work on Western Corridor drive gains in Concor
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
-
BUY CONCOR
CMP: Rs 636
Target: Rs 710
The stock has indicated a double bottomed pattern on the daily chart with Rs 595 as the support zone and has gradually picked up momentum to improve the bias. The RSI is also well placed and is on the rise indicating strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 700 keeping the stop loss of Rs 595. VIEW CHART
BUY JUBILANT FOOD
CMP: Rs 3,763
Target: Rs 4,200
Stop Loss: Rs 3,550
The stock has bottomed out near Rs 3,350 levels after a decent correction and gradually picked up to move past the significant 200-DMA level of Rs 3,470 to improve the bias and sentiment. With a positive bullish candle breaching above the 50-EMA level of Rs 3,695 the stock has triggered a buy signal with strength indicated as depicted also by the RSI indicator. The RSI indicator has further potential an upward rise in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 4,200 keeping the stop loss near Rs 3,550. VIEW CHART
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU