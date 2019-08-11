Valuations no more a concern for mid- and small-caps: Anoop Bhaskar

The correction in the broader market has hurt investor sentiment. While there are challenges, Anoop Bhaskar, head of equity at IDFC Mutual Fund, tells Jash Kriplani that the environment is conducive to looking for opportunities in the mid- and the small-cap segments. Edited excerpts: 1.

What indicators suggest that the broader market can do well and that market breadth will not be limited to a few blue chips? The broader market recovery will depend on two factors. One is broadening of earnings growth, and the other is broadening of flows. One of the factors contributing to a narrow ...