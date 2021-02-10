Varroc Engineering tumbles 13% on disappointing December quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Varroc rides high on sharp auto recovery, strong order book hopes
Suprajit Engineering advances 10% post September quarter business update
Triveni Engineering leaps 15.5% on strong Q1 results, buyback proposal
Isgec Heavy Engineering shares advance 12% on heavy volumes
Isgec Heavy Engineering leaps 9% on order wins from cement, steel sectors
-
Shares of Varroc Engineering, on Wednesday, crashed 13 per cent intra-day to Rs 397.25 on the BSE after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21).
The company’s consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) declined 8.8 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 245.60 crore. Ebitda margins declined 260 basis points (bps) YoY, mainly due to lower margins in Varroc Lighting Systems (VLS).
The company said the VLS margin declined due to Covid second wave-related heavy absenteeism, coupled with higher OEM demand for Czech plants, resulting in high overtime and premium freight to be able to meet the delivery schedules. The continued losses in new plants – Poland and Morocco – due to slower ramp-up in production volumes.
Meanwhile, Varroc Engineering reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.1 crore for the quarter under review, against a net profit of Rs 29.3 crore in Q3FY20. Revenue from operations, however, increased 25 per cent at Rs 3,493 crore over the previous year quarter.
The company reported net loss after tax impairment of Rs 136.96 crore. The Czech subsidiary of the company had, in earlier years, recognised certain tax credits as deferred tax assets under two different incentive schemes available to the company. Based on assessment, management concluded that there is an uncertainty on the recoverability of the deferred tax assets recognised under the first scheme, which expire by March 2024. Accordingly, the company has prudently written-off tax assets amounting to Rs 107.80 crore during the current quarter, Varroc Engineering said.
However, the management sees robust demand in VLS business across regions as car manufacturers geared up their production schedules to cope with the pent-up demand. Covid-induced high absenteeism rate, mainly in Czech plants, led to delivery backlogs, overtime and premium freight costs impacting margins adversely. The volumes ramp-up in newer plants was slower than anticipated due to delays in product launches.
“We have covered most of the production backlog and have rebuilt the pipeline of components and finished goods as we entered Q4. Our focus will be to steadily improve the margins in our VLS business on a sustainable basis in the coming quarters,” the management said.
At 10:19 am, the stock had erased partially its intra-day losses and was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 422 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 51,114 points. A combined around 600,000 equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU