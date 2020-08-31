Vedanta: Delisting price may be significantly higher, say analysts

As the Vedanta Group completed fund raising recently to accomplish its objective of share buy-back and delist Vedanta Limited (Vedanta) from the exchanges, all eyes are now on the proceedings from here on, especially the delisting price investors are eyeing.

The promoter group (led by Vedanta Resources Plc) had given an indicative offer price of Rs 87.5 a share on 12th May, which was at a discount to the then prevailing share price as well as a 41 per cent discount to its FY20 book value. The company thereafter had received shareholders' approval for delisting in June (that has ...