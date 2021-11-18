Vedanta dips 3% after company announces value unlocking plans

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Ent dips 5% on profit booking on demerger plan of pharma biz
Demerger to give a push to both pharma and financial services: Ajay Piramal
Domestic natural gas price up by over 60%: Impact and future outlook
These lesser-known firms set to make a mark in India's oil and gas sector
Vedanta consolidated Q1 PAT up four-fold at Rs 4,224 cr on revenue spike
-
Shares of Vedanta dipped 3 per cent to Rs 326.15 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company on Wednesday after market hours said it has appointed a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend a range of options and alternatives, including demergers, spin-offs or strategic partnerships of its aluminium, iron & steel, and oil & gas businesses.
With today’s fall, the market price of Vedanta was down 16 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 385.75 touched on October 19, 2021. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 106.20 on November 18, 2020. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 59,930 at 09:48 am.
The board of directors of the company has decided that, considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the Company, the Company should undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure and evaluate a full range of options and alternatives (including demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships etc.) for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure, Vedanta said in exchange filing.
Subject to a detailed evaluation, it is the intention that the aluminium, iron & steel, and oil & gas businesses would be housed in standalone listed entities, it added.
The strategic objectives for undertaking such an exercise to simplification and streamlining of corporate structure, unlocking value for all stakeholders, creation of businesses which are positioned better to capitalize on their distinct market positions and deliver long-term growth and enable strategic partnerships. The such exercise will also tailored capital structure and capital allocation policies based on business specific dynamics, distinct investment profiles to attract deeper and broader investor bases; and accelerate emissions reduction and strong ESG practices, the company said.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world’s leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU