Vedanta rallies 6%, hits over three-year high

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: RIL, Bharat Forge, Vedanta, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Hindalco
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Barbeque-Nation, Torrent Power, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: Ircon Int'l, Ion Exchange, YES Bank, Ruchi Soya, BoB, RIL
Stocks to watch: ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Power Grid, ACC, aviation stocks
-
Shares of Vedanta hit over a three-year high of Rs 324.80, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday. In the past three weeks, the stock has surged 27 per cent on strong June quarterly earnings. The company reported a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company at Rs 4,224 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY22), up 309 per cent from the same period last year on the back of increased revenue. In the March quarter, the company’s consolidated net profit was at Rs 6,432 crore.
The stock was trading at its highest level since March 2018. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 494 on April 8, 2010.
Vedanta’s Q1FY22 Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs 9,870 crore, up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), benefitting from favourable commodity prices despite subdued volumes in the key Zinc-India division. Income from operations grew 79 per cent QoQ at Rs 28,105 crore from Rs 15,687 crore in the previous quarter. Higher revenue growth during the quarter was primarily due to improved commodity prices, partially offset by lower sales volume at zinc India, iron ore & steel and copper business.
The company is upbeat on its Aluminum business outlook. It has announced a 414kt smelter at BALCO at capex of Rs 6,600 crore and expects to complete the project within 18–24 months. The company expects an IRR of 20–25 per cent from the project across cycles.
The management hinted at the possibility of higher dividend payouts in FY22 as it looks to pare debt at the promoter entity through dividend payments. Dividends would be declared through either free cash flow or borrowings. Furthermore, the company could pass on the dividend declared by Hindustan Zinc in FY21 to shareholders up to October 31, 2021, to avail a set-off on dividend tax, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.
Going forward, analysts at Edelweiss Securities expect Vedanta to benefit from production ramp-up at key divisions despite its assumption of moderation in LME price, resulting in FY22E Ebitda exceeding Rs 40,000 crore (consensus estimate at Rs 38,300 crore).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU