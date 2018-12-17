Vedanta, Jet Airways, L&T and Infosys among top stocks to track

Global cues and Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) indicate a firm opening of the domestic equity market on Monday. At 08:30 am, the Nifty futures on SGX traded 33 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 10,863.50.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Jet Airways: Nikos Kardassis, the former CEO of Jet Airways, who made a come back to the carrier in an advisory role and was tasked to turnaround the cash-strapped airline, has once again parted ways with it, PTI reported citing sources. The former chief executive parted ways with the airline after Goyal initiated discussions with his investment partner Etihad Airways for further stake sale to garner funds, the report said.

Vedanta: In a major relief to the company, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday dismissed Tamil Nadu government's decision to close Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin. The court, however, directed Vedanta to deposit Rs 250 million as a token amount for their failures and asked the company to spend Rs 1 billion within a period of three years for the welfare of the inhabitants in the area.

Tata Power: The company plans to invest around Rs 700 million to set up nearly 1,000 charging points in the National Capital Region (NCR) region, for electric vehicles (EVs). The plan is to join hands with the three government-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) — Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil. The charging stations would be set up by using the three OMCs’ infrastructure.

L&T: The town planning authority MMRDA on Friday terminated the contract with Larsen & Toubro-Scomi Engineering, the operator of the nation's first monorail network in the megapolis, following the failure to meet contractual obligations and also decided to en-cash the Rs 200-crore bank guarantee.

Wipro: The IT firm has announced strategic partnership with Saxo Bank.

Infosys: IT giant Infosys Saturday said it has inked a pact to divest its shares in Israeli startup CloudEndure Limited for a total consideration of around $15.3 million (about Rs 110 crore). In 2015, Infosys had picked up a minority stake in CloudEndure, that provides cloud migration and cloud-based disaster recovery software, for $4 million.





Solara Active Pharma: The firm has successfully completed the US Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) inspection at Solara Research Centre (SRC), Chennai with zero 483s inspectional observations.

Zydus Cadila: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Albendazole Tablets USP (US RLD - ALBENZA tablets), 200 mg. It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat. This medication is used to treat certain tapeworm infections (such as neurocysticercosis and hydatid disease), according to ACE Equity report.

Future Consumer: Future Consumer has sold its stake in Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) in terms of which the company has received a sum of Rs 443.9 million towards the agreed sale consideration. Consequent to the aforesaid, ACK has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from December 14, 2018.