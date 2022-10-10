Vedanta, JSW can soar up to 18% as Nifty Metal eyes 'Golden Cross' breakout

The domestic benchmark indices began the week on a shaky note amid concerns over further policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. The Sensex and Nifty 50 opened gap-down with a cut of 1.25 per cent each.



Similarly, major in Asia too were seen trading with deep cuts. The Hang Seng was down 2.45 per cent, while Nikkei 225 dropped 0.71 per cent. Strait Times and Taiwan declined 1.24 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively.