The bells of Dalal Street welcome nine new SME IPOs today; what are these?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Vedanta, JSW can soar up to 18% as Nifty Metal eyes 'Golden Cross' breakout

The Nifty Metal index can rally up to 11 per cent following the breakout. Among individual stocks, Tata Steel needs to conquer its 200-DMA to gain strength.

Topics
Vedanta  | JSW steel | Nifty Metal index

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Steel makers, metal, industry, steel firms
Metals likely to breakout on Golden Cross

The domestic benchmark indices began the week on a shaky note amid concerns over further policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. The Sensex and Nifty 50 opened gap-down with a cut of 1.25 per cent each.

Similarly, major markets in Asia too were seen trading with deep cuts. The Hang Seng was down 2.45 per cent, while Nikkei 225 dropped 0.71 per cent. Strait Times and Taiwan declined 1.24 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 12:42 IST

