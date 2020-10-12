Vedanta tanks 10% as delisting offer fails; Co to mull future action today

Shares of tanked 10 per cent to Rs 109.90 on the BSE in the early morning trade on Monday, after the company announced the failure of offer as the promoters failed to garner the required number of shares.

The stock trades in the futures & option (F&O) segment, which has no circuit limits. Till 09:23 am, a combined 2.4 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending sell orders for around 28 million shares on both the exchanges.

Promoters of the diversified metal and mining company required 1.34 billion shares to successfully delist from exchanges. However, their five-day reverse book building (RBB) process, which ended on October 9 evening, saw only 1.26 billion confirmed bids.

“The total number of shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the offer is 1,255 million, which is less than the minimum number of shares required to be accepted by the acquirers in order for the offer to be successful. Thus, the delisting offer is deemed to have failed, the company said in the exchange filing.

As the delisting attempt has failed the promoters will not acquire any shares tendered by public shareholders in the delisting offer and all shares will be returned to the respective public shareholders. The equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed on the stock exchanges, it said.

The failure of the delisting offer is sentimentally negative for According to a Business Standard report, Resources founder Anil Agarwal and the management committee of Vedanta Limited are scheduled to meet Monday (October 12) to discuss the next course of action after the latter failed in its delisting attempt on Friday.

“A web conference has been scheduled between the management of Vedanta (Limited) and promoters of the company tomorrow to discuss the next course of action,” the report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

In May, the promoters of Vedanta had announced a delisting offer at Rs 87.5 per share. Later in June, in a special resolution by postal ballot, 93.3 per cent of all shareholders and 84.3 per cent of public shareholders approved the delisting of shares of Vedanta.