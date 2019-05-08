Vedanta, Titan, Escorts, Vakrangee and Neogen Chemicals top stocks to watch

At 07:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 56.50 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 11,482, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trade -

Earnings today: Around 43 companies including JK Paper, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Rain Industries, Titan and Tata Communications are slated to release their Q4 earnings today.

Vedanta: Vedanta on Tuesday reported a 45.5 per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier, when it booked a hefty one-time gain. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,092 crore, compared with Rs 27,311 crore a year earlier.

Vakrangee: Vakrangee has announced an alliance with Dish TV India for distribution of subscription recharge and providing collection services for both its brands - DishTV and d2h.

Neogen Chemicals: Neogen Chemicals is scheduled to list its shares on bourses today. The Rs 132 crore public offer that was open from April 24-26, was oversubscribed 41.18 times.

Jet Airways: Tata group's full service carrier Vistara is considering acquiring 16 planes of grounded Jet Airways, including 10 Boeing 777 aircraft, according to a report by Business Standard.

ADAG stocks: As per news reports, NCLT has began bankruptcy process for Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications. Meanwhile, RCom through the existing resolution professional, sought 13 months exclusion in the insolvency process citing the stays it had on the process by the appellate tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Lupin: The company said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market its Fosaprepitant for injection, used to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.

YES Bank, CG Power: YES Bank on Tuesday said it has acquired eight crore shares in electric equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions which were pledged to it by a borrower.

Escorts: Escorts on Tuesday said its net profit rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 121.35 crore for March quarter 2019, aided by robust tractor sales.

BSE: The leading stock exchange reported a 16 per cent drop in its net profit for the March quarter. Moreover, BSE board has approved a buyback of 67.6 lakh shares at a price of Rs 680 per share aggregating Rs 460 crore.

Hester Bio: The company's net profit stood at Rs 12.38 crore in March quarter, up 37.31 per cent from Rs 9.01 crore in the year-ago period. Net Sales came in at Rs 48.83 crore, up 30.27 per cent.

Essel Propack: The company posted 17 per cent rise in net profit at nearly Rs 53 crore for the fourth quarter. On a consolidated basis, it witnessed sales growth of nearly 10 per cent YoY to nearly Rs 694 crore.

Supreme Industries: Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 30.43 per cent to Rs 124.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.05 per cent to Rs 1530.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1471.26 crore in the year-ago period.





Biocon: The company informed bourses that it has retained economic interest In global commercialisation Of Hulio and and will gain a share of profits from global markets.

McLeod Russel: It has completed the transaction for sale of the equity stake held by Borelli Tea Holdings Ltd, UK, (a wholly owned subsidiary) in Pfunda Tea Company, Rwanda.

Zee Entertainment: According to a Bloomberg report, Essel Group said Zee Entertainment stake sale at advanced stage.

Siemens India: Siemens on Tuesday said it would spin off its power and gas business, separating the business which has dragged on the Germany engineering company’s performance due to collapsing demand for gas turbines amid the rise of renewable power.



Brigade Enterprises: The company reported strong set of numbers in Q4FY19. PAT grew 3.3x YoY to Rs 59.3 crore while revenues grew by 75.3 per cent YoY to Rs 760.0 crore. The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2/share in FY19.