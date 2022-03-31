Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 3.5 times on Day 3

-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions garnered 3.5 times subscription. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed more than 10 times.
Through the IPO, Veranda has raised Rs 200 crore in fresh capital, which will be used to repay debt and for expansion.
Veranda Learning offers online and offline coaching services for a variety of courses. The price band for the IPO was Rs 130-137 per share. At the top-end, the company will have a market cap of Rs 764 crore.
